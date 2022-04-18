Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 7.9%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 3,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 140,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.
Several analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
