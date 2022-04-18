Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 7.9%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 3,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 140,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

