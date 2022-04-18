IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.93. IonQ shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 70,831 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.