Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

