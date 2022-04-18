Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $270.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $261.48 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.22.

