Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 68,854 shares.The stock last traded at $111.30 and had previously closed at $111.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

