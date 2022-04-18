Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.56 billion and the lowest is $5.50 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.21. 8,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

