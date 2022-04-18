Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to announce $7.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.86. Intuit posted earnings of $6.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.21. 8,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,194. Intuit has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.97. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

