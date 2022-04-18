Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,412,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 14,969,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 367.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

