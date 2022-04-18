Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,412,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 14,969,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 367.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.33.
About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.