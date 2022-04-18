International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.51. 174,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

