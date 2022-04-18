Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.65

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 162324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of C$102.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.