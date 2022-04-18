Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$504,889.66 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 81,700 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total value of C$504,889.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,039,632.65.

Jason Douglas Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jason Douglas Simpson sold 343,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$2,152,482.20.

On Friday, April 8th, Jason Douglas Simpson sold 91,200 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$568,385.76.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

OLA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Orla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.