Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $93,402.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $445.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.75 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.