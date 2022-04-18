Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director Annemarie Turnbull bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,040.
TSE HPS.A traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The firm has a market cap of C$162.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.91. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.