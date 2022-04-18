Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 195,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,155. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($51.83) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.55 ($5.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.99.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
