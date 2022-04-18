Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 195,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,155. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($51.83) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.55 ($5.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.99.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

