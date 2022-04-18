IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cato by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cato by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cato by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cato by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cato by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cato in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

