IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 5,840 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

