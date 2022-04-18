IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,441,000 after buying an additional 121,602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

