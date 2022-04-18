IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Southern First Bancshares worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $48.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

