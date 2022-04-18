IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $96.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

