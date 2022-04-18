IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $15,246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $6,906,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,300,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 237,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 182.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 167,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

