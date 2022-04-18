IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.24 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

