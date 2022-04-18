Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Cut by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Incyte by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.74 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

