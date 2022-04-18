Illuvium (ILV) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.12 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $522.82 or 0.01282146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $340.28 million and $19.12 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.85 or 0.07378828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.55 or 0.98966945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048477 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

