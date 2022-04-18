II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

