IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 8.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 5,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,077,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $804.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.