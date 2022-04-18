Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $12,186.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.39 or 0.07367642 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.95 or 0.99942089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,509,083 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

