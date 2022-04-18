IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.73. IDEX reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.15.

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.05. The stock had a trading volume of 215,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

