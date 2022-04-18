ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,169,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 144.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 156,548 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $768,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,818,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,702,000 after purchasing an additional 958,470 shares during the period. 19.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBN stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,861,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,621,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

