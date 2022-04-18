Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. Ichor has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

