ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.17 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.57 or 0.00019181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 91.6% lower against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $35.17 million and $3.84 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.75 or 0.07406302 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,384.95 or 0.99802279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048770 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,177 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

