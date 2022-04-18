Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops One Day Volume of $254.00

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,513.62 or 0.06401048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $779,222.51 and approximately $254.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.09 or 0.07403040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,292.54 or 1.00060214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041821 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

