Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $143.55 million and $506,174.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

