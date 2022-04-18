Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $40,197.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

