H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.37

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 33100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,182 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

