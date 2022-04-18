Hot Cross 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.81 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.66 or 0.07448297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,319.82 or 0.99863365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

