Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.15

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 60850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.17 million and a PE ratio of -15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.15.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
