Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.15

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 60850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.17 million and a PE ratio of -15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.15.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the CarajÃ¡s mining district.

