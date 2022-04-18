Hoo Token Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $106.08 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

