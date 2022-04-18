HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Tops $0.23

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $857,409.56 and approximately $183,782.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.78 or 0.07397493 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.08 or 0.99750357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00048801 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.