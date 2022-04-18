Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.60 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $245,639.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.09 or 0.07403040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,292.54 or 1.00060214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041821 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.