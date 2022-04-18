Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.59

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 12941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

