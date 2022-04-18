Hendershot Investments Inc. Makes New $528,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,849. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

