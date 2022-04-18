Hendershot Investments Inc. Invests $272,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.52.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.28. 1,538,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

