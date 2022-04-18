Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 560,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

