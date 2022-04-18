Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helbiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of HLBZ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. 13,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,094. Helbiz has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz Inc provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

