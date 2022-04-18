Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HTLF opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $19,241,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

