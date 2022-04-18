HeartBout Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (HB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $43,647.12 and approximately $131.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

