Head to Head Contrast: AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) versus Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 12.66% 30.27% 6.16% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

90.2% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 1 2 6 0 2.56 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus target price of $52.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.34 billion 1.09 $650.02 million $4.20 9.10 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

