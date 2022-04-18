HC Wainwright Lowers TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $19.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $8.85 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,426 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.