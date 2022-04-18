Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Handy (HANDY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Handy has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $89,698.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.16 or 0.07402047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,649.51 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars.

