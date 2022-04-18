Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,326,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 10,901,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,316.5 days.

HDALF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

